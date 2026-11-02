Monmouthshire road users and pedestrians are being invited to have their say on a new draft Road Safety Strategy that aims to make journeys safer for everyone.
Monmouthshire County Council has launched a public consultation, Let's Talk Road Safety, on its draft Road Safety Strategy 2026-2040 and is encouraging anyone who lives, works, studies or travels in or through the county to take part.
The strategy sets out a long-term, evidence-led approach to reducing road casualties and improving safety for all road users. It focuses particularly on groups most at risk of serious injury, including pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists and young people aged 16 to 25. The draft strategy also outlines priorities around safer speeds, safer roads and streets, road user behaviour, vehicle safety and partnership working.
While the number of people killed or seriously injured on Monmouthshire’s roads has reduced in recent years, the council recognises that every collision can have a lasting impact on individuals, families, emergency response services and communities as a whole. The proposed strategy includes an ambition to reduce the number of vulnerable road users killed or seriously injured by at least 40 per cent by 2040.
The Let's Talk Road Safety survey also provides an opportunity for people to share their experiences of travelling around Monmouthshire and to comment on the proposed priorities and actions.
Residents can view the draft strategy and complete the online survey at: www.letstalkmonmouthshire.co.uk/road-safety-strategy
Cabinet Member for Climate Change and the Environment, Councillor Catrin Maby, said: “Road safety affects every one of us, whether we travel by car, motorcycle, bicycle, public transport or on foot. Behind every statistic is a person, a family and a community, which is why this work is so important.”
The consultation is open until Sunday, 3 January 2027. Please take a few minutes to review the proposals and share your views.
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