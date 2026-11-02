AN Usk man who harassed a woman for months has been handed a restraining order following a trial.
Paul Carpenter, 76 of Old Market Street, denied the charge of harassment between October 2025 and January 2026, but ultimately was found guilty at court in September.
Newport Magistrates’ Court heard Carpenter had sent numerous letters to the victim, tried speaking with her in person, and placed a rose on her car.
Carpenter was fined £300, ordered to pay £650 in costs and a £114 surcharge.
He must not contact the victim directly or indirectly, and must not enter any premises occupied by the victim.
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