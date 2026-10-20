Abergavenny has retained its Gold Wales in Bloom status for the Town category once again, marking one of its most successful years in the competition.
At the ceremony, which was hosted in Talgarth this year, the judge said he was “delighted to have received the warmest of welcomes.”
“This category has now become extremely competitive with all becoming involved,” they said.
“All entries this year achieved a Gold standard and are to be congratulated and thanked for all their hard work and we look forward to seeing them again in 2027.”
On social media, Abergavenny Town Council congratulated all those who have given their time to make the town a bright, vibrant and welcoming environment.
“Congratulations to everyone at Abergavenny in Bloom who today retained their Gold Town Award,” it reads.
“[There are] lots of additional awards alongside this, making this one of the most successful years ever!”
Abergavenny in Bloom said their continued success is only possible due to the amazing volunteers, friends, groups and organisations that helps and supports them.
Elsewhere, Usk in Bloom also achieved a Gold Award in the Large Village Category. It is the 43rd time the group has won a Gold Award.
“It is always a delight to judge this category and see the hard work and commitment that takes place throughout the year,” the judges said.
“Large Village entries once again provided a floral and environmental delight during our visits. The display in Usk is always outstanding The colourful displays in the town square and throughout the town were well stocked and plentiful. The wildflower meadow area near the church was one of the best I saw this year and is excellent for pollinators.”
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