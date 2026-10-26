At the launch Julie explained why there had been a 10 year gap since her last book. ‘My four children each got married and produced seven grandchildren in quick succession and I had such fun enjoying these little people that finishing this book got put on the back burner, although other writing projects, such as the annual Usk Panto and sketches for shows continued. But this story never left me, and now, after the MeToo movement, the issues in the book seem even more relevant.’