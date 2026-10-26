Nearly 80 people joined popular local author Julie McGowan to celebrate the launch of her fifth and latest book, ‘Yes, I’m Gonna Be A Star’.
Set in the 1970s and early 80s, the story centres around a young girl , Jude, who moves to London to fulfil her ambition to become a famous singer, but is unprepared for the fast-paced, hedonistic lifestyle she finds herself immersed in.
Julie said, ‘I wanted to show how young people in those days grew up much faster in terms of independence, but were less worldly-wise and so were far more open to exploitation. The story is told through the eyes of Jude herself, and through the eyes of Gary, the boy she leaves behind, but who can never give up on her.’
At the launch Julie explained why there had been a 10 year gap since her last book. ‘My four children each got married and produced seven grandchildren in quick succession and I had such fun enjoying these little people that finishing this book got put on the back burner, although other writing projects, such as the annual Usk Panto and sketches for shows continued. But this story never left me, and now, after the MeToo movement, the issues in the book seem even more relevant.’
Guests were treated to some live music from Julie’s sons, Daniel and Robert, followed by a 70s-style buffet. The first song performed was the Beatles’ ‘Baby you can drive my car’, from which the book title is taken, and which has particular relevance in the story.
‘Yes, I’m Gonna Be a Star’ is published by Saron Publishers and is available to buy at The Retreat in Llanover, and from Amazon, priced at £10.99.
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