As the annual Leaf Peeping Hotline gets ready to take calls and with the 50-mile circular Leaf Peeping Drive already open, Drewitt says the record summer is the reason, and not in the way most people expected. Met Office provisional figures put summer 2026 as the UK's warmest since records began in 1884, with a mean temperature of 16.5C, and England had its driest July on record with 6.5mm of rain. The national worry was a "false autumn", with heat-stressed trees shedding early and little colour to follow.