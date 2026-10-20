THE Utterly Revolting Science Show will be making some rude noises and bad smells when it arrives at Monmouth’s Blake Theatre on Sunday, November 1 (12 noon to 2pm).
The “outrageous, hilarious science extravaganza” from the producers of the smash-hit Rude Show, is “packed with fart-powered physics, burp-powered biology and revolting edible chemistry”.
High-octane science communicators Johnny and Lulu drag you through the human body from mouth to bum, transforming education into adventure and inspiring kids with science using rockets, experiments, explosions, outrageous audience interaction and ridiculous games.
If science was this much fun when you were at school you’d probably have a Nobel Prize by now!
Underneath the cheekiness is a world-class, curriculum-driven educational science show created by BBC Gastronaut Stefan Gates.
Tickets from the Blake or online at www.theblaketheatre.org
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