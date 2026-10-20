As Halloween approaches, something mysterious is stirring in Abergavenny. Whispers are travelling through the town, strange noises are being heard after dark, and a particularly thrilling presence is preparing to take centre stage at the Borough Theatre. Abergavenny Theatre Group are celebrating their 60th anniversary 2027 in spectacular style, with a spine-tingling production of Danny Robins’ supernatural smash hit, 2:22 A Ghost Story, coming to the Borough Theatre in January 29th & 30th 2027.
Following the incredible response to the group’s 2026 production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, the group is looking forward to bringing another gripping theatrical experience to local audiences. And what better way to continue the celebrations than with a story that will have everyone questioning what lies beyond the ordinary?
To celebrate this. for a limited time this Halloween week (26th October - 2nd November) audiences can enjoy £2.22 off their tickets to this chilling theatrical experience. Yes, you read that correctly: £2.22 off to celebrate 2:22 A Ghost Story! It’s a devilishly good offer that gives theatre lovers the perfect excuse to book early, gather their bravest friends and prepare for an evening of suspense, secrets and supernatural surprises.
Written by Danny Robins, 2:22 A Ghost Story has captivated audiences with its clever blend of psychological thrills, unsettling encounters and edge-of-your-seat mystery. At its heart lies a question that has haunted humanity for centuries: do ghosts really exist?
It comes fresh from record-breaking seasons at five West End theatres with a host of acclaimed star performances. It’s a brilliantly funny and adrenaline-filled night where secrets emerge and ghosts may or may not appear… What do you believe? And do you dare discover the truth?
Jenny believes her new home is haunted, but husband Sam isn’t having any of it. During their first dinner party they argue with old friend Lauren and new partner Ben. Can the dead really walk again? Belief and scepticism clash, but something feels strange and frightening, and that something is getting closer, so they’re going to stay up… until 2:22… and then they’ll know.
Audiences can expect an electrifying evening where uncertainty reigns, nerves are tested and nobody can be entirely sure what to believe. Just when you think you have solved the mystery, another twist leaves you questioning everything you thought you knew.
For Abergavenny Theatre Group, this production promises to be special. The group celebrates six decades of bringing drama, laughter and unforgettable performances to the local community, 2:22 A Ghost Story offers an exciting opportunity to mark the milestone with something truly memorable following this they are staging Dylan Thomas' beloved Under Milk Wood as part of the anniversary celebration.
Whether you’re a devoted ghost-story enthusiast, a fan of gripping mysteries or simply someone who enjoys a night at the theatre with a few deliciously nervous moments, this is a production to put firmly in your diary. Tickets are available online at https://boroughtheatreabergavenny.co.uk/shows/222-a-ghost-story/
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