Abergavenny Symphony Orchestra will be marking its 140th anniversary this year with a special concert on Sunday, November 22 at at the new concert hall at the town’s King Henry VIII School.
The orchestra’s first ever concert took place on November 4, 1886 and almost a century and a half on it is still going strong and is a key part of the town’s cultural life.
For this special concert the orchestra will be welcoming back the talented Rosie Biss, as star soloist. Rosie is the principal cellist in the orchestra of Welsh National Opera and always wins the hearts of the audience in Abergavenny. In this concert, she will be joining the ASO in the popular Cello Concerto No. 1 by Saint-Saëns.
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The concert will start with Fantasia on Welsh Nursery Tunes, by the Welsh composer Grace Williams, and will conclude with Dvořák’s Symphony No. 5 – another piece full of joyful tunes. As usual, Michael Bell MBE will be conducting and Marisa Riordan leading the orchestra.
Despite being 140 years old, the orchestra continues to evolve and has recently made some changes including moving back to central Abergavenny for its Sunday evening rehearsals.
For the first time it has also held a “concerto evening” , with four selected members each playing a concerto movement.
“It was great to hear and be part of such a variety of talented performances from our own musicians,” said ASO member Bethan Barlow.
If you’re after a relaxed concert which is free of charge and includes dancing for younger audience members and refreshments afterwards, don’t miss the orchestra’s family concert which takes place on December 13 at 2pm at King Henry School. No tickets are required - you can just turn up and enjoy the family fun.
Applications from new players are always welcome. Please contact [email protected] for more information.
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