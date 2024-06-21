Abergavenny Symphony Orchestra members have been tuning up and getting ready to make some beautiful noise for their special concert this Sunday at Our Lady & St Michael’s RC Church.
The theme of the concert will be ‘Great Orchestral Music from Operas’ and it will be full of joyful tunes you know and love.
Their musical director, Michael Bell, said, “The concert will highlight some of the most popular orchestral music from opera, and here there are great riches indeed.
“Music by Verdi, Wagner, Borodin, Mascagni, Offenbach and Puccini, the 100th anniversary of whose passing we are marking in this concert.
“No voices this evening except for the voice of a saxophone in a joyful selection of themes from Verdi’s La Traviata. The Abergavenny Symphony Orchestra has rarely played so many unforgettable tunes in one concert!”
The event takes place on Sunday, June 24, 7.30pm, at Our Lady & St Michael's RC Church, Abergavenny.
Tickets can be booked on-line at abergavennysymph.org.uk, and are also available from Abergavenny library or on the door. £10 Adults, £5 Age 18 – 25s, free for under 18s
If you’re tempted to dust off your instrument and join The Abergavenny Symphony Orchestra next term please do get in touch.
The orchestra holds weekly rehearsals on a Sunday evening during school term time.
They’re also planning a strings workshop for members, newcomers (experienced) and 'returners' in September. To find out more, contact Tessa: [email protected].
As well as their Autumn concert, they’ll be holding a free family Christmas concert December 8 – always a lively afternoon with favourite tunes, dancing and the chance for young people and families to enjoy live orchestral music.