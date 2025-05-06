Almost 1,500 people descended on the historic ruins for a full afternoon and evening of live music and entertainment from original artists and the country’s best tributes.
It seemed the ‘fourth’ was with everyone this Star Wars Day, as storm troopers and Baby Yoda, made an appearance on a sunny day on the edge of the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park.
Among the other celebrity visitors were Nessa, fresh from her wedding to Smithy at Christmas, and CBeebies favourite, Bluey.
There was plenty of food and drink on offer, as well as licensed bars serving until the event closed at 8pm.
There was something for everyone inside the castle walls, with a wide variety of music genres across two stages.
The sets were not only hair-raising, but hair-burning, as Cancel the Transmission set fire to their guitarist’s head before leaving the Solar Stage.
The festival is organised by Abergavenny Round Table and raises money for local charities and good causes that give back to the local community. They said they were happy with how the day went and thanked everyone for their support.
“A massive thank you to all our fantastic bands, volunteers, suppliers, sponsors and everyone who has helped make this happen,” the organisers said.
“We hope you’ve had a great day!”
The Greedy Souls, an Oasis tribute which might just rival the forthcoming reunion, were the headline act and thanked everyone for their support.
“We had a great time, such a well-run festival,” they said online.
“The sound guys were top notch, thanks to the army cadets for their help with our gear and to Matt and all the staff.”