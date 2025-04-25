Usk Town council are hosting its VE Day celebrations on Thursday May 8 at Sessions House, with events through the day to commemorate the anniversary of Germany’s surrender to the allies.
There will be raising of the flag at 9am followed by the VE day proclamation, and at 4.30pm they will be putting on an afternoon tea with live entertainment and refreshments.
The firing of the cannon will take place at Usk castle and the pearl of bells from 6.30pm.
The Mayor of Usk, Kay Peacock, will be speaking at 9pm, followed by Rev. Sally Ingle-Gillis.
At 9.30pm, Usk will join the nation in singinging, ‘I vow to thee my country,’ with the Usk scouts lighting the Beacon.