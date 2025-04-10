Monmouth's popular car boot sale is set to return to the town’s showground every Sunday from this weekend untll the end of the summer.
The first sale of this year is being held on Sunday April 20 from 11am until 2.30pm. Cost for sellers are £10 for a car and from £14 for a van with entry costing £1 for buyers.
There is space f for more than 200 with there are snacks and refreshments along with an ice-cream van to get you through the summer heat.
The car boots will run weekly from April until October depending on the weather.
Stalls include clothes, china, bric-a-brac, jewellery, toys and tools and many more.
This event will be a great day out for the family.