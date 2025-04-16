Catherine Fookes MP brought together business leaders from across Monmouthshire recently for a roundtable discussion focused on the impact of Brexit on local businesses.
The event welcomed senior figures from Greencoat Ltd, Milking Solutions, Siltbuster Ltd, Tri- Wall, TXO and Empower Translate and provided an open discussion for business leaders to share their experiences and concerns regarding trade with the European Union since the UK’s departure from the trading bloc.
Catherine Fookes, who’s part of the EU-UK Parliamentary Partnership Assembly, said: “It was interesting to hear how businesses are navigating trade with the European Union since we left the trading bloc.
“Every business in attendance experienced huge amounts of disruption since the transition and are eager for improved relationships with the EU.”
The roundtable aimed to gather insights from local businesses to help shape future policy, as the UK Government looks to strengthen and rebuild its trading relationship with the EU.
“As a member of the EU-UK Parliamentary Partnership Assembly, I’ll take the views and suggestions from local businesses and share these with the Assembly.” Catherine Added.
“It’s clear that more needs to be done to improve our relations with the EU.”
Catherine plans to host more roundtables in the months and years ahead to ensure Monmouthshire businesses have a strong voice in post- Brexit policy discussions, both locally and nationally.