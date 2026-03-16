Mr Charles Claggett Caird conducted that very first concert, and I wonder if he was the mystery “C” who wrote the letter to the newspaper in May 1886. He was born and raised in Scotland, and then moved to Bristol with his parents, where he began his career as a church organist. He came to Abergavenny as Organist of Llanddewi Skirrid Church and Private Organist to Crawshay Bailey (Junior) Esquire. He was married with five children and they lived in ‘Monson Cottage’, Mardy before moving to ‘Holly Croft’ in Llandeilo Bertholau, and later to ‘Clinton Villa’ on Brecon Road. From his home he gave “lessons on piano, organ, singing and [music] theory.” He remained in Abergavenny and when he died in 1918 aged 86, his obituary stated that he had been a church organist for 70 years – some feat!