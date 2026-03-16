Abergavenny Symphony Orchestra recently had an exciting day of music, welcoming musicians from near and far, to play the glorious Rachmaninov second symphony.
The Clarence Hall in Crickhowell provided a great venue for over 75 players, who, after just four hours of rehearsal, quite a lot of cake and the mastery of musical director Michael Bell MBE, enjoyed an informal ‘performance’ to family and friends.
In recent years Abergavenny Symphony Orchestra has been joined by some very talented local youngsters and members were delighted that the group’s youngest member Elis Dickenson, violinist, joined them for the workshop on his 13th birthday which they took the opportunity to celebrate in style . He is pictured above Michael Bell and a very chocolatey cake.
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