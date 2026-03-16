NFU Cymru and NFU Officeholders travelled to London to meet with the EFRA Committee for a morning of discussions on issues such as international trade, the UK/EU reset and addressing supply chain fairness. Whilst in London we also met with Mims Davies MP (Shadow Secretary of State for Wales), David Chadwick MP, Kanishka Narayan MP, Ruth Jones MP, Tonia Antoniazzi MP, Ben Lake MP, Ann Davies MP and Andrew Ranger MP. We thanked those MPs who had supported us, both publicly and behind the scenes, in our campaign against IHT, whilst also discussing international trade, the SPS agreement between the UK and EU, the challenges in the dairy sector and future funding for Welsh agriculture. At the end of that week, NFU Cymru were really pleased to be joined by MSs Janet Finch-Saunders and Llyr Gruffydd at NFU Cymru’s suckler cow report launch in Colwyn Bay.