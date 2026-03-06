As evenings draw out, singing birds populate the trees and lambing begins, it feels like Spring is starting to arrive in Wales and with that comes the time to complete Welsh Government’s annual Single Application Form (SAF).
With the launch of Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS) at the turn of this year, it is a pivotal time for farmers to decide whether they are to enter the new scheme or continue with the Basic Payment Scheme for 2026. NFU Cymru and its members have successfully lobbied the Welsh Government to amend the SFS offer for farmers in Wales since the initial proposals in the 2018 ‘Brexit and our Land’ consultation. In particular the removal of the mandatory 10% tree cover requirements, the reduction in the number of universal actions from 17 to 12 and the introduction of the Social Value Payment have changed the SFS significantly over the past two years . Practical steps on what you can take to prepare for entering the Sustainable Farming Scheme are available on the NFU Cymru website alongside a timeline of key dates to remember this year.
Farmers will need to access their Rural Payments Wales account online to fill out their Single Application Form (SAF). For those who are not already registered on RPW Online, their website offers step-by-step instructions on how to set up an account, support is also available through Farming Connect. The deadline for submitting completed SAFs is no later than midnight on the 15th May 2026 and any applications received after the deadline but before 9th June will face financial penalties. Those submitted after this final date will not be accepted by RPW.
Once you have completed and submitted your form, a formal acknowledgement will be sent out electronically. You should check this through thoroughly to ensure that the form is correctly completed. It is advisable that you print this off or take a screenshot for your records. If you notice any errors, you should inform Rural Payments Wales immediately if you want to make a change to avoid incurring possible penalties. If you don’t receive the acknowledgement email, please contact RPW via your RPW online account or ring the customer contact centre.
For those choosing to apply for the SFS it is important to remember that all Universal Actions relevant to your business will need to be completed by the 31st December 2026 with any relevant documentation uploaded on to RPW Online by the 15th January 2027.
If you have any queries about your application, you can contact RPW by calling the customer contact centre on 0300 062 5004 or by visiting the website at www.gov.wales/RPWOnline.
NFU Cymru continues to engage regularly with Welsh Government and with politicians of all parties ahead of the Senedd elections in May, working to ensure that the SFS continues to evolve so that it can support and underpin Welsh food production and the family farm.
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