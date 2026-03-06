With the launch of Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS) at the turn of this year, it is a pivotal time for farmers to decide whether they are to enter the new scheme or continue with the Basic Payment Scheme for 2026. NFU Cymru and its members have successfully lobbied the Welsh Government to amend the SFS offer for farmers in Wales since the initial proposals in the 2018 ‘Brexit and our Land’ consultation. In particular the removal of the mandatory 10% tree cover requirements, the reduction in the number of universal actions from 17 to 12 and the introduction of the Social Value Payment have changed the SFS significantly over the past two years . Practical steps on what you can take to prepare for entering the Sustainable Farming Scheme are available on the NFU Cymru website alongside a timeline of key dates to remember this year.