The countryside will be a key battleground at the 2026 Senedd elections, and rural communities have outlined what they expect from parties that want to win their votes.
Following a survey of the priorities and wishes of Welsh rural people, Countryside Alliance Wales marked St David's Day, by publishing its manifesto "Championing our countryside: Senedd Elections 2026".
The document outlines important policies the next Welsh government must implement if it wishes to safeguard rural communities and unlock the full potential of the countryside.
Key policies include:
- Establishing a dedicated Countryside Champion to act as the liaison between rural communities and government, and publishing a Rural Community Impact Assessment when a proposed policy or development is likely to have a significant impact on rural communities.
- A guarantee that policies are rural proofed, so that communities in the countryside are not unfairly disadvantaged by a one-size-fits-all policy.
- Working with the police, local authorities, and other publics to ensure that rural crime is taken seriously.
- A guarantee of long-term financial support for farmers, prioritising food production while rewarding farmers and land managers for delivering social and environmental public goods.
- Adopting a consistent, evidence based and principled approach to wildlife management, animal welfare and habitat protection across all species, supporting and recognising the importance of wildlife management and the value of hunts, shoots and anglers to the Welsh rural economy.
- Prioritising Welsh produce in public sector procurement ensuring school meals support local farmers.
Rachel Evans, Director of Countryside Alliance Wales, said: "This manifesto comes at a time when rural faith in government is at an all-time low. Recent polling has shown that two in three voters believe that the government does not care about rural people, and neglects them.
"With the results of the upcoming elections far from certain, politicians would do well to listen to the voices of rural people, and show that they will legislate for them, and not against them."
