Day one started off with the opening address from NFU President, Tom Bradshaw. Tom outlined the challenges faced by the industry and the pressure that many farms across England and Wales continue to feel. In light of this, Tom highlighted that the focus of this year’s conference was the future, particularly the need for, and the path to, a resilient farming industry. To this end, the conference began with the launch of an important new report ‘Building Farming’s Resilience’, setting out the solutions that can be delivered to unlock overdue investment in UK agriculture.