With over 6,000 herds kept for the production of beef, contributing £360m to the economy or just under 19 per cent of agricultural output, suckler cows are critical for livestock farming and other environmental goals. These cattle in particular are central to habitat management, especially in Wales’ less favoured areas where the range of crops able to be grown is restricted, and can turn simple grass and rainfall into high quality, nutrient dense protein for consumers at home and abroad. Between 2004 and 2003, the number of suckler herds has fallen from 10,816 to 6,595 despite the importance of sustainability and biodiversity only increasing in that time. This is due to numerous longstanding challenges facing the sector, such as the significant risk of bovine TB, growing regulatory burden and high production costs. But despite this turbulent atmosphere, demand for Welsh beef remains high.