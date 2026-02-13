This February began with NFU Cymru and renowned chef Bryn Williams coming together at his Porth Eirias restaurant in Colwyn Bay for a ‘Celebration of Welsh Beef’, particularly the role of suckler cow herds in Wales. Though an iconic feature of Welsh farming and our national landscape for centuries, Wales’ humble suckler cow herds have fallen by nearly 40 per cent in the last 20 years at the risk of the country’s heritage, environment and economy.
Alongside enjoying a bespoke menu celebrating Welsh beef with Llanuwchllyn farmer Rhodri Jones who supplies Welsh Black beef to Bryn and NFU Cymru’s new officeholder team Abi Reader and Paul Williams, attendees saw the launch of NFU Cymru’s new report; Welsh Suckler Beef Production: Addressing Decline and Securing a Sustainable Future. After successful collaboration between NFU Cymru’s Livestock and Less Favoured Area (LFA) boards, the document illustrates the fall in numbers and the associated risks as well as several crucial recommendations to ensure a stronger future.
With over 6,000 herds kept for the production of beef, contributing £360m to the economy or just under 19 per cent of agricultural output, suckler cows are critical for livestock farming and other environmental goals. These cattle in particular are central to habitat management, especially in Wales’ less favoured areas where the range of crops able to be grown is restricted, and can turn simple grass and rainfall into high quality, nutrient dense protein for consumers at home and abroad. Between 2004 and 2003, the number of suckler herds has fallen from 10,816 to 6,595 despite the importance of sustainability and biodiversity only increasing in that time. This is due to numerous longstanding challenges facing the sector, such as the significant risk of bovine TB, growing regulatory burden and high production costs. But despite this turbulent atmosphere, demand for Welsh beef remains high.
NFU Cymru’s report makes a number of recommendations to help the industry grab these opportunities. This includes urging the next Welsh Government to introduce a targeted suckler herd support package to halt decline and protect critical mass. Other recommendations are in line with NFU Cymru’s Senedd Election manifesto asks such as an independent review of the regulatory burden on farmers and the next Welsh Government committing to a ring fenced, £500m+ annual budget for Welsh farming with at least 70% going to the universal layer of the Sustainable Farming Scheme.
With representatives from across the Welsh supply chain as well as Senedd politicians and local farmers all enjoying the high-quality taste and versatility of pedigree Welsh Black beef, it’s clear that the industry is united in working together to seize the opportunities in the sector if given the right support.
