This week marks the Farm Safety Foundation’s Mind Your Head campaign, an important initiative that shines a light on the emotional and mental health challenges facing farmers across the UK.
Welsh farmers are rightly renowned for the care and attention they give to their livestock, crops and machinery. However, this week serves as a timely reminder that we must also take care of ourselves and our own wellbeing. Looking after a farm is demanding; looking after the person behind it is just as vital.
The scale of the challenge facing the sector was recently highlighted by new research from the Farm Safety Foundation (Yellow Wellies), which shows that UK farmers’ mental wellbeing has fallen to its lowest level in four years. Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics show that 47 suicides were registered in England and Wales among those working in farming and agriculture during 2024 alone.
The research also revealed that mental wellbeing among farmers over the age of 40 has reached a four-year low, with those aged 61 and over experiencing the sharpest decline - particularly concerning, as this age group has historically been viewed as one of the most resilient. Overall, the wellbeing of farmers surveyed across the UK continues to lag behind that of the general population.
The causes of poor mental health within the farming community can vary from farm to farm. However, it is crucial to recognise that the very nature of agriculture often leaves farmers more vulnerable to mental health pressures. Long working hours, isolation, financial strain, extreme weather events and a growing number of external pressures all take their toll.
With so many changes and challenges facing the sector, Mind Your Head week reminds us not only to look after our own wellbeing, but also to check in on friends, family and neighbours. Despite the uncertainty many farmers are facing, help is available, and sharing concerns - whether through a conversation or by seeking professional support - can be a powerful first step forward.
Support is available through the following organisations:
DPJ Foundation: 0800 587 4262Tir Dewi: 0800 121 4722FCN: 03000 111 999RABI: 0800 188 4444
No one should feel they have to face these challenges alone. Taking time to talk, listen and support one another could make all the difference.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.