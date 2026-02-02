To better understand the scale of the challenge, the Farmers’ Union of Wales recently launched a consultation with our Animal Health and Dairy Committee members to capture the real-world impacts of falling dairy prices. Initial responses paint a stark picture. On average, respondents report that the price they receive for their milk has fallen from around 42 pence per litre in September 2025 to around 34.4 pence per litre by December 2025 – a drop of over 7.6 pence per litre in just three months - with the trend continuing into 2026.