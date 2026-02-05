NFU Cymru members in Monmouthshire came together for the county’s annual conference, where a strong message of unity, collaboration and political engagement was highlighted during a year described as ‘one of the most challenging in recent times for the farming sector’.
The conference reflected on a demanding period for farmers, marked by inheritance tax proposals, bluetongue restrictions, TB pressures and drought, while also recognising the collective efforts of members and the wider industry to stand together and raise public awareness of the importance of farming and food production.
Members also heard how recent campaigning activity on inheritance tax had generated widespread support, with events such as the Day of Unity in Abergavenny demonstrating the strength of feeling across the sector and the importance of working collaboratively with partners and suppliers.
Outgoing NFU Director General Terry Jones, who originally hails from Chainbridge near Abergavenny, was the guest speaker and he reflected on a decade of representing the industry
during a period of significant political change and uncertainty. He highlighted the importance of strong partnerships, effective lobbying and maintaining a united voice for agriculture, particularly at a time when food security must be recognised as a matter of national security.
The conference also marked a change in county leadership, with Rob Hoggins taking on the role of County Chair and paying tribute to outgoing chair Emma Robinson for her commitment and leadership during an extended three-year term.
Speaking after the conference, Monmouthshire NFU Cymru County Chair Rob Hoggins said: “This has been an exceptionally difficult year for farmers and the conference clearly demonstrated the strength that comes from standing together as an industry.
“I would like to thank Emma for her hard work and dedication over the past three years. I look forward to working with members to ensure Monmouthshire continues to have a strong and united voice during the challenges ahead.”
