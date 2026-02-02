Hundreds of farms across Wales and the rest of the UK will be taking part in the annual Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT) Big Farmland Bird Count.
Taking place between February 6-22 and sponsored by the NFU, the count is a valuable opportunity to capture and understand the health of farmland birds and their surrounding environments. To make taking party easier, this year the trust has created a new digital platform called the PERDIXPro Fieldbook app which allows participants to simply submit their results as soon as they would like. Alternatively, the traditional count sheet can be printed off and filled out.
This is the 12th count to take place since the first project was set up in 2014 to combat the decline in farmland birds as well as raise awareness of the role farmers and growers play in conservation. Around 70 million birds have been lost over the past 50 years with a 63% decline in farmland birds since 1970. The results from 2025’s count pointed to the importance of this ongoing work and the challenges facing it. Nearly 359,000 birds were recorded during the more than 1,300 surveys, with 125 species identified including 26 species on the Red List. Despite notable increases in some species such as the kestrel and common gull, some saw concerning declines including fieldfares and curlew.
Research conducted by GWCT’s Allerton Project has demonstrated that farmland activities such as hedgerow management, supplementary feeding and maintaining well-managed habitats can noticeably increase bird numbers as well as the diversity of species on working farms. One key message of the count is that accurate records and consistent reviews are critical to understanding what truly works in conservation alongside the wider role agri-environment schemes have to play.
For those farms wishing to take part, GWCT recommend downloading their new app before picking a day between 6th and 22nd February to spend 30 minutes recording both species and the number of birds seen in a chosen section of land. Results can then be submitted through the app instantly or sent via post.
Industry leaders and researchers continue to stress the importance of taking part in the Big Farmland Bird Count as it provides valuable data for both conservationists and farmers. Without it, those stewarding the land would have little evidence to know if the actions they take on a daily basis are worth the time and money whilst researchers would be blind to whether progress is being made on both UK and devolved governments’ environmental targets.
For those who are interested in taking part for the first time, or even those who are interested in the great work undertaken by the trust, GWCT offer plenty of additional information and advice on their website on how to get involved and enjoy this year’s count.
