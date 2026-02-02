This is the 12th count to take place since the first project was set up in 2014 to combat the decline in farmland birds as well as raise awareness of the role farmers and growers play in conservation. Around 70 million birds have been lost over the past 50 years with a 63% decline in farmland birds since 1970. The results from 2025’s count pointed to the importance of this ongoing work and the challenges facing it. Nearly 359,000 birds were recorded during the more than 1,300 surveys, with 125 species identified including 26 species on the Red List. Despite notable increases in some species such as the kestrel and common gull, some saw concerning declines including fieldfares and curlew.