The last four years have been a significant period of change, challenge, and opportunity for the agricultural industry. When not looking ahead to the beginning of the Sustainable Farming Scheme at the start of this year, these past 14 months in particular have been dominated by IHT. Not a week has gone by where I have not written or spoken to the media about the impact the proposals could have had. Like many farmers I have struggled with worry, stress and sleepless nights on how to cope with the financial impact of inheritance tax. Whilst our lobbying efforts ahead of the next General Election continue to seek manifesto commitments from political parties to reverse or properly reform IHT, the overwhelming sense of relief felt by the Government’s U-turn shortly before Christmas cannot be dismissed.