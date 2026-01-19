Like many who have the privilege to sit and write, putting pen to paper or fingers to keyboard, some weeks it’s easy to know what the topic of the day is whilst other times there is so much to say that I don’t quite know where to begin. Yet, sitting now in my office surrounded by shelves and draws full of files and various paperwork, I find myself with one simple message to write down; thank you.
The documents that line every crack of this office are themselves records of particular weeks, or even days, during the last four years since being elected President of NFU Cymru. Many are related to nearly eight years’ worth of SFS design and consultation, whilst some closer to the top of the pile relate to our last 14 months of the Stop the Family Farm Tax campaign. Consistent throughout however, mixed in with years’ worth of NFU Cymru board minutes and member feedback from all sectors, are the various newspaper and magazine columns I’ve drafted and redrafted for outlets across Wales and the UK.
The last four years have been a significant period of change, challenge, and opportunity for the agricultural industry. When not looking ahead to the beginning of the Sustainable Farming Scheme at the start of this year, these past 14 months in particular have been dominated by IHT. Not a week has gone by where I have not written or spoken to the media about the impact the proposals could have had. Like many farmers I have struggled with worry, stress and sleepless nights on how to cope with the financial impact of inheritance tax. Whilst our lobbying efforts ahead of the next General Election continue to seek manifesto commitments from political parties to reverse or properly reform IHT, the overwhelming sense of relief felt by the Government’s U-turn shortly before Christmas cannot be dismissed.
Though this is most welcome as the sun sets on my term of office, there is still much for the industry and the next NFU Cymru officeholder team to get to grips with. The aforementioned launch of SFS, the need for the correct recognition and funding for agriculture and not least the impending Senedd election in May just to name a few. It is in these times, when the voices of rural and agricultural communities must be heard by those in Cardiff Bay and Westminster, where I am most grateful to each and every media outlet in Wales.
To accurately and fairly report what is happening on the ground to the ordinary people across a nation is one of the oldest responsibilities in the world. Whilst many portray the Welsh media to be the smallest of the four UK nations, I believe it is the most accurate and fair. Perhaps I am biased because where else do you still find rural affairs reporters, reams of adverts for second-hand agricultural machinery or even weekly countryside and farming television programs. I sincerely thank you as members of the media and those who read and engage with our words for reminding those at home and further afield that our industry, our people, and our voice still matter wherever you may find yourself.
