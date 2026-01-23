As NFU Cymru enters a new chapter, I thank our outgoing President, Aled Jones, for his outstanding leadership and service and warmly welcome our new president, Abi Reader, alongside our incoming deputy president, Paul Williams.
Aled’s presidency has been defined by his unwavering commitment to Welsh farming and his calm, credible leadership during a period of significant change and challenge. From ongoing uncertainty around agricultural policy and regulation, to wider pressures on farm businesses and rural communities, Aled has been a steadfast and respected voice for our members. He has represented Welsh farmers with integrity and determination, ensuring their concerns were heard clearly at every level – in Cardiff Bay, Westminster and beyond.
On behalf of NFU Cymru, I would like to thank Aled not only for his tireless work as president but for the values he has brought to the role: fairness, collaboration and a deep understanding of the realities facing farming families across Wales. His contribution will leave a lasting legacy.
As we look ahead, I am delighted to welcome Abi Reader as NFU Cymru’s newly elected president. Abi brings energy, insight and a strong connection to members on the ground. She is a passionate advocate for Welsh agriculture, with a clear understanding of the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead. Her leadership comes at a crucial time for the industry and I am confident she will represent our members with both strength and authenticity.
I am also pleased to welcome Paul Williams as deputy president. Paul’s experience, dedication and practical knowledge of the sector will be a real asset as he supports Abi and the wider NFU Cymru team in the months and years ahead.
Together, Abi and Paul form a strong leadership team as the Sustainable Farming Scheme begins and Wales heads to the polls for the Senedd elections. As an organisation, we remain committed to supporting them fully as we continue to champion Welsh farming, safeguard rural livelihoods and work towards a sustainable and resilient future for agriculture in Wales.
