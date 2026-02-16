The continued missed opportunity over public procurement in Wales was outlined last month following a recent report by the Countryside Alliance. It revealed that Welsh councils are heavily reliant, for example, on imported poultry for school meals with Merthyr Tydfil reporting 99.35% from countries such as China, Thailand, and Brazil, and Conwy 94% of its chicken being imported from outside the EU. These findings highlight our concerns over food standards, sustainability and the shocking failure to support local producers.