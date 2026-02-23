Other important safety measures to consider during lambing include regularly updating others of your location if out working alone, ensuring that helmets are worn when driving ATVs and not rushing tasks no matter the importance. These are particularly important to remember when lambing due to the unpredictability of the work and the fact that much of it may happen at night in poor weather conditions. Preparation is key. Ensure you have warm clothing to hand, hot drinks and access to food and snacks, particularly during those evening shifts, to ensure you are keeping your energy levels up and staving off the possibility of illness during a period when your body is tired and you’re exposed to the elements.