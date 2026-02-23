As Wales moves closer towards spring, farmers across the country are preparing for lambing season where they will be ready day and night to ensure the safe and smooth birth of Wales’ 2026 lamb crop. Regardless of how farmers choose to lamb, such as whether in a lambing shed or outside, ensuring good hygiene, managing exhaustion and upholding welfare practices is critical to a safe and successful lambing season.
The lambing period does bring with it a risk infection being passed from sheep to farmer, which means that thorough and consistent hygiene practices are particularly important to ensure everyone remains safe and healthy. Though most people are not at risk, it is very important to note that anyone who is pregnant is at significant risk of miscarriage if they come into contact with in-lamb ewes. Anyone pregnant must avoid contact with any sheep throughout the duration of the pregnancy. This includes not coming into contact with bodily fluids including blood, amniotic fluids, unpasteurised milk and excrement.
Exhaustion is both caused by the late nights and physical exertion often involved in lambing and has been linked to seasonal increases in injuries and fatalities. This is because tiredness and prolonged exhaustion can reduce the speed of working, alter perceptions and increase unnecessary risk taking. To manage and combat exhaustion it is recommended to eat a balanced diet, take sufficient breaks when possible and prioritise good quality sleep. NFU Cymru reminds readers of the Take 5, Stay Alive campaign from last summer which encourages farmers to take 5 minutes to check in on how they are feeling and conduct farm safety checks before undertaking a task.
Other important safety measures to consider during lambing include regularly updating others of your location if out working alone, ensuring that helmets are worn when driving ATVs and not rushing tasks no matter the importance. These are particularly important to remember when lambing due to the unpredictability of the work and the fact that much of it may happen at night in poor weather conditions. Preparation is key. Ensure you have warm clothing to hand, hot drinks and access to food and snacks, particularly during those evening shifts, to ensure you are keeping your energy levels up and staving off the possibility of illness during a period when your body is tired and you’re exposed to the elements.
Injuries and illnesses caused by poor preparation can requiring taking time away from the farm which can place additional pressure on those working there and create additional unexpected challenges at one of the busiest times of year.
Comments
