This week marks a seismic moment for Welsh agriculture as the Single Application Form (SAF) window opens. Farmers seeking direct support in 2026 have from now until May 15 to decide whether to enter the new Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS) or remain in the current Basic Payment Scheme, which will be paid at a reduced rate of 60 per cent this year.
The journey to this point has been lengthy and, at times, challenging. Since the initial ‘Brexit and Our Land’ consultation in 2018, the Farmers’ Union of Wales has committed significant time and resources to lobbying, negotiating and constructively challenging the Welsh Government. Our focus throughout has been to secure a workable post-Brexit funding framework that safeguards the viability of Wales’ family farms while maintaining sustainable food production and environmental stewardship.
As we have consistently stated since last summer, the Scheme is not perfect. While progress has been made over recent years - including securing exemptions for tenants, removal of the unworkable 10 per cent tree cover rule and reducing the number of Universal Actions from 17 to 12, concerns continue. From our discussions with members and during our SFS roadshow last autumn - which attracted more than 1,200 farmers - it is clear that questions and uncertainties remain about the new Scheme and its practical implications for farm businesses across Wales.
That is why the Farmers’ Union of Wales has repeatedly advised that, following publication of the full SFS rules, every farm business must carefully assess how the scheme’s requirements and payment rates align with its own needs, priorities and long-term viability.
The FUW is here to support its members during this period of transition, and before making any commitment, we also encourage farmers to make full use of the support tools available, including the Welsh Government’s Ready Reckoner and the mapping resources on RPW Online. These tools provide vital information on land classifications such as habitat woodland, designated sites and historic features - all of which could influence individual eligibility and payment outcomes.
Here at the FUW we recognise the scale of change involved. While the new regulations and requirements present challenges, we remain committed to supporting our members and the wider farming sector throughout this period of transition. We will continue to provide guidance, press for clarity where needed and engage constructively with the Welsh Government to ensure that the Scheme evolves in a way that is fair, practical and sustainable for the farming families at the heart of rural Wales.
