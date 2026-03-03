As we have consistently stated since last summer, the Scheme is not perfect. While progress has been made over recent years - including securing exemptions for tenants, removal of the unworkable 10 per cent tree cover rule and reducing the number of Universal Actions from 17 to 12, concerns continue. From our discussions with members and during our SFS roadshow last autumn - which attracted more than 1,200 farmers - it is clear that questions and uncertainties remain about the new Scheme and its practical implications for farm businesses across Wales.