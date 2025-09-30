Lambing season marks one of the busiest periods of the year for farmers, and this the work will no doubt be made even more challenging by the persistent wet weather. There is, however, some positive news arriving this March, with a stricter law on dog attacks on livestock coming into force on 18th March, offering stronger protections for farmers and their livestock.
Livestock worrying continues to have a devastating financial and emotional impact on farming families across Wales. Research by the FUW found that in 2024, North Wales Police received over 80 reports of livestock attacks across the force area, while in 2025 Dyfed-Powys Police recorded around 60 incidents. The damage caused by such attacks often extends far beyond fatalities or severe injuries, with the stress inflicted on flocks leading to miscarriages in ewes, while lambs may become separated from their mothers.
For many years, the FUW has campaigned for stronger legislation to address this issue. We subsequently welcomed the passage of the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) (Amendment) Act 2025, which introduces a series of important reforms aimed at giving the police and the courts the powers they need to tackle livestock worrying more effectively.
One of the most significant changes is the removal of the previous £1,000 cap on fines for livestock worrying, allowing courts to impose unlimited financial penalties in serious cases. The Act also grants police enhanced powers, including the ability to seize and detain dogs suspected of attacking livestock. Officers are now able to obtain warrants to enter the homes of suspected owners in order to secure evidence that may support a prosecution.
The legislation also modernises the definitions of livestock and what constitutes an attack, bringing the law in line with contemporary farming practices. Animals such as llamas and alpacas will now receive the same legal protections as traditional livestock, while the offence has been broadened to include livestock worrying and incidents involving animals being moved along tracks and highways.
While this new legislation is a step forward, it remains vital that dog owners play their part by exercising responsible ownership. Most livestock worrying incidents are entirely preventable, and simple steps such as keeping dogs on a lead near livestock and being mindful when walking through farmland can make a significant difference. Stronger laws will help authorities take action when attacks occur, but prevention through responsible behaviour remains the most effective way to protect both livestock and dogs.
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