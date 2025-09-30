Livestock worrying continues to have a devastating financial and emotional impact on farming families across Wales. Research by the FUW found that in 2024, North Wales Police received over 80 reports of livestock attacks across the force area, while in 2025 Dyfed-Powys Police recorded around 60 incidents. The damage caused by such attacks often extends far beyond fatalities or severe injuries, with the stress inflicted on flocks leading to miscarriages in ewes, while lambs may become separated from their mothers.