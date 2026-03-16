Homeowners who rely on heating oil have been urged to screen their tanks and install fuel alarms after a spate of thefts driven by soaring fuel prices.
The price of oil is continuing to rise, as the situation in the Middle East deteriorates. However, criminals are siphoning off fuel to sell themselves. Around 1.5 million households in Britain that are not connected to the gas grid rely on home heating oil.
Oil boilers are most commonly used by rural homeowners not connected to the gas grid, with the oil pumped from a storage tank located at the property. Many homeowners store hundreds of pounds worth of heating oil at their property at any given time.
The Countryside Alliance has re-issued its oil theft prevention guide for rural households.
Keep it locked
This should be common sense but locking down a tank with a secure cap or hardened hoses is always worth doing. It is always worth investing in a good-quality lock but this shouldn't be your only line of defence.
Invest in good lighting
Most criminals use the cover of darkness to escape with their spoils so preventing this with a reliable lighting system can go a long way to tackling fuel theft. For example, the tank could be covered with a spotlight while this system could also be put on a motion-activated system to avoid annoying neighbours. Illumination should go a long way to dissuade those acting suspiciously.
Employ CCTV
For years, petrol stations have been using CCTV to catch individuals who drove off without paying for fuel. Investing in a similar setup could have the same effect. Modern CCTV is relatively affordable and can be a valuable tool in your arsenal against fuel thieves.
Fence it off
Keep your oil tanks close to your house or work premises so you can see any movement around the tanks with ease. This is also to act as a deterrent as thieves will prefer more remote tanks to ensure they are not spotted. Installing fences and locked gates around a fuel tank can also be a great deterren or you could consider a greener solution like planting shrubs or prickly thorns around your tank. Modern forensics mean that a thief forcing his way through a bush will leave enough evidence to identify themselves.
Be notified
Burglar alarms are useful to prevent access to property and might be a valuable asset if your tank is stored in an outbuilding or shed. Alternatively use an electronic level gauge to keep an eye on the amount of oil or fuel you have in your tank at all times. You will then be alerted if the figures don't add up.
Keep a regular inventory
If you have time conduct a daily audit of tank levels and consumption can help with forecasting and identifying how much fuel is generally required month to month and can help identify sudden drops or possible incidents of tampering. This also means that fuel thefts can be discovered almost immediately after they occur.
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