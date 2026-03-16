Keep your oil tanks close to your house or work premises so you can see any movement around the tanks with ease. This is also to act as a deterrent as thieves will prefer more remote tanks to ensure they are not spotted. Installing fences and locked gates around a fuel tank can also be a great deterren or you could consider a greener solution like planting shrubs or prickly thorns around your tank. Modern forensics mean that a thief forcing his way through a bush will leave enough evidence to identify themselves.