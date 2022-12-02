You are invited to King Henry VIII School for an informal introduction to orchestral music for children and the young-at-heart by Abergavenny Symphony Orchestra.
THE concert was an annual event for the Orchestra, prior to the pandemic. It will now make its great return on Sunday 11 December at 4pm - and it is free.
Featuring music from a host of films including Jungle Book, Jurassic Park and many more, to further add to the fun, children are encouraged to dress for the occasion in an animal themed outfit!
There is no need to book in advance, you are welcome to join from 3.30pm to enjoy a host of free refreshments including tea, coffee, squash and cake.
AT the end of the concert, there will be a retiring collection for Natalya’s Fund, a Newport based charity that supports children and young people who are fundraising for two projects. First, for three more classrooms and a staffroom in a school in Uganda where class sizes are 130. Second, for durable kit, clothing and equipment for an organisation foing sporting activities for fatherless children in South Africa - a fantastic evening for an important cause.