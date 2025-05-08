A full day of celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day drew to a close in Abergavenny tonight with a moving ceremony celebrating peace and remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the Second World War.
A packed day began with the VE Day proclamation being read out by town mayor Cllr Chris Holland, followed by a moving wreath laying at the Third Mons War Memorial led by the town’s oldest veteran, 100 year old Mel Hughes.
In the evening crowds gathered at the town’s historic Market Hall where they were entertained by a Lindy Hop dance troupe, Abergavenny Borough Band and a group of singers drawn from the town’s amateur theatre companies, who led the audience in popular wartime songs.
The evening ended with a parade of army cadets and military veterans who led the audience as they joined the national part of the commemorations.