THE crowds who flocked to Abergavenny’s 80th anniversary VE Day’s service were honoured by the appearance of 100-year-old D-Day veteran Mel Hughes.
Looking frail, but nevertheless determined to remember and pay tribute to his fellow soldiers, Mr Hughes laid a wreath alongside many that were placed at the feet of the old stone Tommy in Frogmore Street.
The appearance of a man who had stormed the beaches of Normandy eight decades ago and risked life and limb to help make VE Day possible was a poignant moment for the people who had gathered to remember those who had fought and those who never returned.
Introduced by the British Legion’s Peter Farthing, Mr. Hughes made his way in a wheelchair to the war memorial as the crowds applauded and paid their respect.
Mr Hughes, who is also President of the Abergavenny branch of the British Legion, laid a wreath alongside ones that were laid by a representative of the South Wales Borderers and the 3rd Mons.
As well as being the 80th anniversary of VE Day, May 8 is also 3rd Mons Day.
On this day 110 years ago, the regiment suffered terrible casualties at the Second Battle of Ypres during World War One.
The Chaplain during the service reminded everyone of their sacrifice before giving a reading of Laurence Binyon’s ‘For The Fallen’.
The Last Post was played before a two-minute silence, followed by the laying of the wreaths.
Wreaths were also laid by Abergavenny Combined Forces Veterans Club, Monmouthshire Veterans Hub, Abergavenny Town Council, Member of Parliament for Monmouth, Catherine Fookes, Gwent Police, a member of the Beswick family, and for the first time, Abergavenny Nursery.
The youngsters laying the wreath got the second biggest round of applause of the morning when Peter Farthing pointed out, “These children are our future.”