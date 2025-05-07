(5.5.43) I cannot discuss religion with you properly in a letter. It is the sort of thing to save for more intimate moments. I suppose most soldiers have some hopes of a life after death, although they don’t think about it much, if at all. The great ruler in times of war is chance, and the all-important thing is to be lucky. One merely helps the shell or bomb or bullet will hit somebody else and it is difficult to see how religion can flourish in this sort of atmosphere. It is inevitable that somebody must be killed and yet everyone hopes to get through alive themselves, so it is underlined by the quintessence of selfishness, and the haphazard way in which the best and bravest are taken and the others left does not encourage any emulation of Galahad. I hope to get the matter in a better perspective when the war is over.