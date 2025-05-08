MEMBERS of MIND Monmouthshire will be available to talk to in Monmouthshire communities, as part of Mental Health Awareness Week May 12 to May 18.
The mental health charity will be at Monmouth Hearing Centre between 4pm and 7pm on Wednesday, May 14, and Waitrose in Monmouth between 11am and 4pm on Thursday, May 15.
You can also find them in Chepstow’s Tesco on Thursday May 15, and Friday May 16 between 11am and 4pm.
Steph Thomas, Wellbeing Lead at Mind Monmouthshire, said: “Building connections with others is essential for reducing loneliness and enhancing emotional wellbeing. Here in Monmouthshire, we have a thriving range of community based services throughout the county providing welcoming, inclusive spaces where people can come together, share experiences, and create a strong sense of community and belonging.”
Mind Monmouthshire, part of Mind in Gwent, offers a wide range of mental health services for adults across the Monmouthshire area. This includes one-to-one support and counselling, benefits advice, housing support services, and support for farmers in the rural economy.
It also runs ‘Walk and Talk’ groups in Monmouth, Abergavenny and Chepstow, which you can book online. Monmouth and Chepstow groups take place every two weeks on a Tuesday at 10.30am, and the Abergavenny group is every Wednesday between 1pm and 2pm.
More information about Mind Monmouthshire's services can be found via its website, by calling 01873 858275, or you can email [email protected]