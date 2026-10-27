ABERGAVENNY’S historic Skirrid Inn is to feature in a spooky Halloween broadcast as presenters Gary MacKenzie and Carmen Bezzina invite listeners to discover the stories, atmosphere, and mystery the ancient pub
The special Heritage Chart Radio Halloween broadcast, airing on Saturday from 10 - 11pm takes listeners behind the scenes at the pub which is widely regarded as one of Wales’ most haunted with a formidable reputation for chilling folklore, and reports of unexplained happenings.
But this is no ordinary ghost story. With one presenter approaching the paranormal with a healthy dose of scepticism and the other returning to a place she remembers from almost three decades ago, the programme combines personal memories, historical intrigue, and the unmistakable atmosphere of one of Wales’ best-known haunted locations.
Emily Rogers, landlady of the Skirrid Inn, said: “I was absolutely delighted when Carmen contacted me about the presenters coming to brave a night at the Skirrid Inn. It’s wonderful to see people who are genuinely interested in the history and mystery of this incredible old building.
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“We’ve experienced lots of strange noises here over the years, particularly upstairs. There have been times when you hear something and can’t immediately explain where it’s come from. What makes it even more intriguing is that, despite being the landlady, I’ve never actually stayed upstairs myself!
“We have paranormal investigation groups coming to the inn most weeks to carry out their own ghost hunts, and they’re always keen to explore the building and see what they might experience. The Skirrid has so many stories attached to it, and its atmosphere certainly gives people plenty to think about.
“I’ll be very interested to hear how Gary and Carmen get on. Gary says he’s sceptical, so it will be fascinating to see whether he still feels that way afterwards. And with Carmen returning after 20 years, there’s an extra-special connection to this visit.
“The Skirrid Inn has a reputation for a reason — and Halloween is the perfect time for a little mystery!”
Carmen Bezzina added: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be heading back to the Skirrid Inn. I stayed there over 20 years ago, and I’ve never forgotten the atmosphere. There’s something quite surreal about the place. You can’t help feeling as though someone is watching you, particularly in the bathroom in the main bedroom.
“The steps leading up to the bathroom have always stuck in my mind, especially when you consider the stories surrounding the building’s past and the room said to have been used as a cell before prisoners met their fate. Knowing the history and standing in those surroundings really does make you think.
“I’m fascinated by the memories this place brings back and by the stories people continue to tell. The Skirrid Inn has a character all its own, and I’m delighted that we can share some of its history and mystery with Heritage Chart Radio listeners this Halloween.
“Whether you believe in ghosts or not, there’s something about a place like this that captures your imagination. I hope our listeners enjoy discovering it with us!”
Do you have any spooky stories about the Skirrid Inn - if so we’d love to hear them. Click here to send your stories to us
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