THEY used to Lynch peasants at the Skirrid Inn but not any more! These days you’re more likely to catch a celeb or two hanging out than you are a luckless sheep rustler hanging from the rafters.
Ever since Martin Clunes was spotted there, and doing perhaps the worst take on a Welsh accent in recorded history, during the filming of ITV drama ‘Out There,’ London types looking for the sort of action only a historic rural retreat can offer have been spotted having a few swift ones at the bar of the oldest pub in Wales.
The most recent celebs to be found hanging at the Skirrid Inn were Strictly Come Dancing winner Chris McCausland and Pointless host Alexander Armstrong.
The unlikely couple were spotted minding their own business last Sunday, but when you’re a celeb the whole world’s a stage and we are but a curious audience.
A picture of the pair was posted on the Skirrid Inn Facebook page alongside a beer and walking boat emoji and a caption that read, “Lovely to have Alexander Armstrong and Chris McCausland visit us today. True gentlemen.”
Apparently, the dancer and the quiz master were in the area while filming for the Channel 4 show, Perfect Pub Walks.
The show’s regular host is funny guy Bill Bailey, but unfortunately, he wasn’t found hanging alongside the other celebs at the Skirrid Inn on the weekend.
Standing in the shadow of its namesake, the Skirrid Inn in Llanfihangel Crucorney has been quenching the thirst of eager punters for many a moon.
Back in the days when justice came in the form of a rope, the Inn was used as both a courtroom and a place of execution.
The notorious ‘Bloody’ Judge Jefferies would preside over proceedings and condemn prisoners to the hangman’s noose for such petty crimes as sheep rustling.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.