This festive season sees history coming alive at Usk Castle, as it transports visitors back seven centuries for an immersive, medieval Yuletide experience.
Step into Christmas 1326 at Usk Castle commemorates the exact 700th anniversary of the legendary winter feast hosted by Elizabeth de Burgh, offering a spectacular blend of history, performance, and festive celebration.
Set against the dramatic backdrop of the castle ruins, the event reimagines the sights, sounds, and flavours of a 14th-century winter festival. Visitors will experience a vibrant atmosphere, featuring historical storytelling, costumed performers, and live entertainment suitable for all generations. A large on-site marquee will ensure that festivities continue comfortably regardless of inclement winter weather.
The event features:
- Live Re-enactments: Immersive historical battles, crafts, and courtly life demonstrations throughout the day.
- Father Christmas and his helpers: Father Christmas, his Elves, and his comical reindeer will be on hand for photo opportunities.
- Lady Elizabeth Burgh and her Servants: Share a comical performance of the history of the Yuletide Feast.
- Medieval Feasting: Traditional, historically inspired food and drink options.
- Spectacular Illumination: A dynamic showcase of live fire and modern LED performance art.
A rich journey into the past
"We are thrilled to welcome families to celebrate this extraordinary milestone," said the event organising committee. "This isn't just a Christmas market—it is a sensory journey into Usk's rich medieval past, honouring Elizabeth de Burgh's historic 1326 gathering with a stunning contemporary twist."
Elizabeth de Burgh was the daughter of Gilbert de Clare, Earl of Hertford and Joan of Acre, daughter of King Edward I of England.
Three times married, she inherited Usk Castle upon the death of her brother Gilbert at the Battle of Bannockburn at the age of just 23. The inheritance she shared with her two sisters made Elizabeth one of England’s wealthiest heiresses.
Her legendary Christmas feast celebrated her return to Usk Castle following a series of misfortunes.
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