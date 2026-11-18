Police officers are appealing to locate a man from Brynmawr who may be able to assist their enquiries into a stolen vehicle.
They believe Thomas Hearne could be able to help them locate a car that has been stolen from Deri.
Anyone with information on Hearne’s whereabouts can contact Gwent Police via the force’s website or call on 101 quoting log reference 2600023323.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, with information on 0800 555 111 or visit their website.
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