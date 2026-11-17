A CONVICTED drug dealer and modern slaver who absconded from Prescoed Prison near Usk on Saturday is back behind bars.
Dwayde Stock was last seen in Malpas Road, Newport, at 6pm on Saturday, but surrendered to authorities on Monday after Gwent Police launched an appeal.
The 32-year-old was serving a nine-year jail sentence for drug supply and modern day slavery offences, having been sentenced for offences linked to an organised crime group from Newport who were exploiting teenagers to sell drugs on their behalf in 2023.
A police spokesperson said at the time of him going missing: “It is believed there may be a potential risk due to the fact that the individual is no longer in the custody of the prison service.
“Gwent Police has activated its operational plan with the aim of locating Stock and the prison is co-operating fully with us.
“Members of the public are advised not to approach Stock and to instead call police if they see him or have any information.”
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