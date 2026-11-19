A FORMER Monmouth MP has spoken of his terror after being targeted by a scammer posing as a bailiff.
Huw Edwards, the constituency’s Labour MP from 1991-92 and 1997 to 2005, was driving to a meeting when he received a call claiming he owed £860 to a debt collection agency.
The caller threatened to send enforcement agents and a locksmith to his home unless he paid immediately, warning the bill would rise to £1,200.
Huw, co-founder of Monmouth Male Voice Choir, who who was awarded an MBE in 2024 for services to music and charity, feared he was having a heart attack during the ordeal.
Heart attack fear after bank transfer failed
Speaking to BBC Radio 4's You and Yours, he said the caller knew his address and details of his company, Huw Edwards Training Limited, making the threat appear genuine.
He attempted to make a bank transfer, but became increasingly distressed when the payment failed. The caller also insisted he should not contact his wife.
His wife, Tessie, described him as "absolutely frantic" when he eventually called her. She dialled 999, although she stressed it was not an emergency.
Edwards said that, while driving home, he began shaking and thought: "God, am I having a heart attack?"
The couple eventually realised it was a scam after contacting a friend in the insolvency business.
Fraudster used legitimate agency’s name
The legitimate enforcement agent whose name was used by the fraudster, Jordan Jones, said it was "scary" that someone could so easily use his identity to scam another person.
The Civil Enforcement Association (Civea) warned that criminals were increasingly using the official register to impersonate genuine agents. It received around 100 reports last year but believes this is "the tip of the iceberg".
Civea president Amy Collins said victims would normally receive letters and telephone calls before an enforcement agent attended their property.
Jones said people were increasingly suspicious and advised that genuine agents should carry identification, certificates and court documentation.
He added that requests to transfer money into a personal bank account were a major red flag.
Police let me down with ‘impossible to fulfil’ demand
Mr Edwards reported the incident to Gwent Police but criticised the response, saying he was asked to prove that no county court warrant existed.
A police spokesperson said officers had sought evidence from both him and the alleged enforcement agency, but received no responses, meaning the investigation could not progress.
The former MP said he had not pursued the matter further, describing the request as impossible to fulfil.
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