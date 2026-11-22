Police officers are appealing to parents and guardians to make sure they know the whereabouts of their children at all times after a spate of anti-social behaviour in a valleys town over the weekend.
It comes after a number of youths were reported to have thrown stones at moving vehicles in the car park of a busy retail park in Blaenau Gwent. Eyewitnesses also reported some riding bikes through a supermarket.
In response to the reports, the Neighbourhood Policing Team made its presence known at Brynmawr Retail Park and the adjacent Lakeside Shopping Centre over the weekend. Gwent Police says a “number” of youths have already been identified and details have been obtained while they consider what action will be taken as a result.
According to the police account, young people were seen directing the stones outside Lidl, in Brynmawr, while some allegedly rode bikes and e-scooters inside the supermarket.
“We would ask that parents speak with their children about their behaviour and ensure they remain away from the area,” a spokesperson for the force said on social media on Saturday evening.
“We also ask parents to remind their children of the consequences this behaviour could have.”
On Sunday, officers were patrolling the area once again in a bid to deter anti-social behaviour and ensure the safety of the shopping centre.
Police also say they will work closely with local businesses to address the issues and prevent such incidents happening again.
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