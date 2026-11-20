GOLDEN Retriever Oxo has been crowned Britain’s first-ever Chief Doggie Treat Tester after winning over the public in a nationwide search for the country’s top canine taste tester.
How many people entered?
The Usk pooch successfully beat more than 300 other hopeful hounds to secure the coveted title, following a nationwide competition by Vintage Inns to celebrate the launch of The Canine Menu at its pubs across the UK.
The search saw hundreds of proud owners put their pets forward for the dream job, sharing everything from their dogs’ unusual eating habits to their roles as pub dogs.
After whittling down the applications to just three finalists, the UK public was invited to have the final say, voting for their favourite dog across the Vintage Inns’ Facebook and Instagram channels.
It was Oxo who stole the nation’s hearts, beating fellow finalists Doug and Dave and Kali to be named Britain’s top dog.
On the announcement of their dog as the winner, the dog’s owner Betsan, said:
“We’re absolutely over the moon that Oxo has been crowned Chief Doggie Treat Tester! We’re so grateful to everyone who voted and I’m sure Oxo will take his new role very seriously - especially when there is a lot of tasty treats involved.”
What will Oxo have to do in his new role?
As the newly appointed Chief Doggie Treat Tester, Oxo will hold the title for an entire year, with the important responsibility of putting the canine treats to the ultimate taste test.
They’ll also receive a coveted prize package include a £100 Vintage Inns gift card, a hamper of Canine Menu treats worth £100 and a professional photoshoot with their owner, complete with a printed photograph to keep.
Linda Elliott, Operations Director at Vintage Inns, said: “We knew Britain was a nation of dog lovers, but we never expected quite so many applications from hopeful hounds looking to land their dream job!
“All three finalists were fantastic contenders, but Oxo clearly won over the public. We’re delighted to officially welcome them as our first-ever Chief Doggie Treat Tester and can’t wait to see them get stuck into the role.
“Our pubs have always been places where the whole family can come together, including four-legged friends, and The Canine Menu gives dogs another reason to enjoy a trip to their local Vintage Inn.”
Jessica Morris, Chief Executive Officer of The Canine Menu, added: “It’s been brilliant to see the response to the competition, with so many dogs proving they have what it takes to become a professional treat tester.
“At the Canine Menu, we believe dogs deserve to be included in the experience when their owners head out to eat and drink, so partnering with Vintage Inns has been a fantastic opportunity to bring that to life.”
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