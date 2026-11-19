PREVENTION measures identified following flooding that left Monmouth underwater last year have made a homeowner forced from his property “optimistic”.
Steven Garratt, his wife and two children were forced to leave their home in Wonaston Road when flood waters entered through both the front and back doors in the early hours of Saturday, November 15, 2025.
“We got back in during the third week of September so we were out for 10 months,” said the father-of-two who is also a councillor representing the town’s Overmonnow ward on Monmouthshire County Council.
“We are lucky because a lot of people we know are still living out of their houses and struggling to get work completed.”
Their house was one of 270 homes and 140 commercial properties flooded in Monmouth and nearby Rockfield and Skenfrith following hours of intense rain on Friday, November 14 as Storm Claudia, the third named storm of last winter, arrived on top of days of heavy rain that had saturated the ground.
Councillors in Monmouthshire discussed how the authority can support residents and business to prepare for flooding at their most recent meeting just days before the first anniversary of the flood. They also agreed to write the Welsh Government to request greater financial support for flood prevention measures.
In its role as the lead flood authority the council had to commission a Section 19 Investigation Report to understand the causes and impacts of the flooding, review how official agencies responded and identify recommendations to reduce future flood risk, though it is only advisory and doesn’t provide power to ensure work is undertaken.
The report produced 19 recommendation, specific to each area, that range from continuing to prepare a bid for funding for an engineered flood alleviation scheme at Skenfrith to better communication over future risk to residents in Monmouth and a new river gauge upstream of Rockfield.
Consideration of smaller scale property flood resilience works for homes at Rockfield should, the report states, also be considered if an engineered flood alleviation scheme is not deemed viable in the short or long term while plans are in place at Skenfrith and Forge Road and Osbaston Road in Monmouth. Such schemes however provide little protection during a flood on the scale witnessed last November.
Much of the recommendation in Monmouth relate to raising awareness of the risk from flooding, including an emergency response plan, as well as a review of the Monmouth town flood defences which were overwhelmed and suggesting a need for updated modelling and assessment.
When councillors discussed the flooding risk they also highlighted a partnership between the authority, river charity the Wye and Usk foundation and local farmers to consider land management techniques, including tree planting, that could reduce the amount of water running off into local rivers.
“I’m definitely optimistic the mitigation plans could have the effect of reducing the risk of water swelling the river,” said Cllr Garratt.
In Forge Road its local councillor Jane Lucas said she believes most homes have now been surveyed for flood prevention measures.
Residents in Osbaston are also preparing for what part they can play in future floods both as individuals and together as a community.
“Some are designing their life around being flooded,” said Cllr Lucas: “They are doing things like strapping their fridge and freezer to the wall. They are used to flooding but haven’t had to do that in the past but they had floating freezers last year.”
The council has also agreed for volunteers to be trained to man a road closure in flooding, to prevent vehicles driving through and pushing water towards homes.
“Monmouthshire council at this point are running around helping Skenfrith as if it is that bad in Osbaston then Skenfrith is already under water,” said Cllr Lucas: “Things like that can help.”
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