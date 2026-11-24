A takeaway in Brynmawr is one of two businesses that have been ordered to pay thousands for their failure to dispose of commercial waste correctly.
Pizza Plus Ltd, of Bailey Street, was found guilty in its absence of offences relating to the Environmental Protection Act 1990.
At Cwmbran Magistrates Court, the business was fined £1,000, ordered to pay a £400 victim surcharge and cover £1,134.07 in costs. The prosecution was brought after trade waste audits carried out by Blaenau Gwent Council.
They were also served with notices requiring them to provide evidence of their waste disposal arrangements covering the previous two years. Pizza Plus and Colliers MOT Centre Ltd, in Abertillery, failed to comply and later pay a Fixed Penalty Notice that was issued, so court proceedings were brought by the council.
A spokesperson for Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council said their audits ensure waste is handled responsibly.
"Businesses have a legal responsibility to ensure their waste is disposed of correctly and to keep records that demonstrate they are meeting that duty,” they said.
“These prosecutions send a clear message that failure to comply with environmental legislation will not be tolerated.”
"Our trade waste audits help ensure commercial waste is being handled responsibly and by legitimate waste contractors which in turn can help reduce the risk of waste being illegally disposed of through fly-tipping or burning."
By law, the Environmental Protection Act 1990, all businesses must have appropriate arrangements in place for the storage, collection and disposal of commercial waste and must retain records for a minimum of two years.
The council is continuing its programme of trade waste audits and is reminding all businesses within Blaenau Gwent to review their waste management arrangements and ensure they are retaining the necessary documentation.
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