A woman from Brynmawr has admitted to the assault of an emergency service worker in court, and is due to be sentenced later this month.
Alison Sanders, who is from the town, appeared at Newport Magistrates Court charged with the assault of a police constable while they were on duty in Newport on November 5th 2026.
At the hearing on November 20th 2026, Sanders also entered a guilty plea for the use of threatening and/or aggressive behaviour.
The 51-year-old will be back in court for sentencing on Friday November 27th.
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