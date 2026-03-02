The village of Ewyas Harold is set to face among the highest council tax bills in Herefordshire in the coming financial year.
While Herefordshire Council earlier this month approved the main, county-level, share of the bill, which goes up by 4.99 per cent from April, the county’s parish, group parish, town and city councils have also been fixing their own ‘precepts’ to be added to householders’ bills with Ewyas Harold set to levy £188.53 on a mid-tier band D property from April to next March.
By comparison, households in Hereford face a £9.31 rise for a band-D property, to a £75.09 local levy for the year ahead.
The new sums are due to be approved by a full meeting of county councillors on March 6.
