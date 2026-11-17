Entries are now open for the 2027 Clayton Shorthouse Memorial Triathlon, which returns to Ebbw Vale Sports Centre on Sunday, August 22.
Race details including a booking link are available on the BG Life website at https://tinyurl.com/2vv79hxn but with just 120 places available in the main Super Sprint event, race organisers are encouraging competitors to enter early to secure their place at what promises to be another memorable celebration of sport, fitness and community spirit.
Known for its warm welcome and supportive atmosphere, the award-winning event, run in association with British Triathlon, has become one of Ebbw Vale’s most popular community sporting occasions. Established in 2024 in memory of local triathlete Clayton Shorthouse, who died in 2023 from an undiagnosed heart condition, the event raises funds for the North Gwent Cardiac Rehabilitation & Aftercare Charity, helping people living with heart conditions across the local community. Since its launch, the triathlon has attracted competitors of all ages and abilities, from first-time participants looking to challenge themselves to experienced athletes seeking a fun and friendly race-day experience. By taking part, competitors are not only setting themselves a personal challenge but also supporting a charity that provides life-changing cardiac rehabilitation exercise classes across North Gwent. The 2027 programme includes:
- Adult Super Sprint Triathlon (individual) featuring a 400m swim, 10km cycle and 2.5km run. Entry: £20 per person
- Team Relay Triathlon, where teams of three complete the same SuperSprint distance. Entry: £30 per team
- Children’s Aquathlon Races (individual), combining swimming and running, with distances tailored to different age groups. Entry: £5 per child
Tom Kivell, Director of Operations at Aneurin Leisure Trust, which runs Ebbw Vale Sports Centre, said: “We’re proud to host the Clayton Shorthouse Memorial Triathlon and see it grow year after year. What makes this event special is that it’s about much more than racing. It’s about bringing people together, supporting one another and giving everyone, whatever their age or ability, the confidence to get active and get involved. “Whether you’re aiming for a personal best, taking part with friends or family, or trying your very first triathlon, you’ll find a fantastic atmosphere and plenty of encouragement, with medals for everyone who completes the course and some fantastic prizes and trophies for the winners in each event. There’s also a very special award – the Clayton Shorthouse Cup – for the entrant who best demonstrates the whole ‘have-a-go’ ethos of the day.
Jacky Miles MBE, Chair of the North Gwent Cardiac Rehabilitation & Aftercare Charity, said: “We’re delighted to once again be part of this amazing event and incredibly grateful for the support it generates. This year’s triathlon raised a record-breaking £5,301.60 through entry fees, sponsorship, donations and raffle proceeds. “Every pound raised helps us provide cardiac rehab exercise classes in community venues across North Gwent. These classes help people living with heart conditions improve their fitness, regain confidence and enjoy the best possible quality of life following a heart diagnosis. “By entering the triathlon, participants aren’t just taking on a challenge for themselves, they’re helping others on their journey, too.”
• For more information about the North Gwent Cardiac Rehabilitation & Aftercare Charity, including class times and self-referral details, visit: https://cardiac-rehab.org.uk
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