Tom Kivell, Director of Operations at Aneurin Leisure Trust, which runs Ebbw Vale Sports Centre, said: “We’re proud to host the Clayton Shorthouse Memorial Triathlon and see it grow year after year. What makes this event special is that it’s about much more than racing. It’s about bringing people together, supporting one another and giving everyone, whatever their age or ability, the confidence to get active and get involved. “Whether you’re aiming for a personal best, taking part with friends or family, or trying your very first triathlon, you’ll find a fantastic atmosphere and plenty of encouragement, with medals for everyone who completes the course and some fantastic prizes and trophies for the winners in each event. There’s also a very special award – the Clayton Shorthouse Cup – for the entrant who best demonstrates the whole ‘have-a-go’ ethos of the day.