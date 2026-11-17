Abergavenny Theatre Group brings festive chaos to the Melville Centre for the Arts with their hilarious production of The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen’s Guild Dramatic Society’s Production of A Christmas Carol.
In this comedy of errors by David McGillivray and Walter Zerlin Jr., the well-meaning yet hopelessly inept ladies of the Farndale Guild attempt to mount Dickens’ classic ghost story. Things inevitably unravel through missed cues, collapsing scenery, and misplaced props, leaving the cast scrambling to save the show—and a raffle—while still delivering the spirit of the season.
Staged in the intimate, community-driven setting of the Melville Centre on Pen-y-Pound, the production promises big laughs, theatrical disasters, and plenty of holiday cheer for local audiences looking for an unconventional festive treat.
The show can be seen from Friday, December 4 to Sunday, December 6 and tickets are available via TicketSource
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